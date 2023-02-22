Continued encroachment of Pakistan Steel Mills incurring huge losses, PAC told

ISLAMABAD: The subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee was informed Tuesday about the illegal occupation of 334 acres of Pakistan Steel Mills that caused a loss of billions of rupees to the exchequer

The Auditor General of Pakistan recommended vacating the illegal occupation of the land. The meeting of the sub-committee was held under its convener Wajiha Qamar in which the audit objections of the years 2017-18 and 2018-19 related to the industry and production ministry were reviewed.

The audit officials told the PAC sub-committee that due to land encroachment at Pakistan Steel Mills, there was a loss of Rs 5.16 billion. The audit officials said that 344 acres of the steel mills had been occupied.

Convener Wajiha Qamar said that the secretary had said that he would visit the land, and the matter is also in court. She said land cannot be leased, but the families had been living there for decades and were occupying it. The audit officials said that this encroachment was not stopping and in fact it was increasing every year.

The Steel Mills officials told the PAC subcommittee that 95 acres were retrieved and the encroachment could not end without the support of the Sindh government. While examining another audit para, the audit officials told the committee that by selling scrap at a low price, Pakistan Steel Mills has sustained a loss.

Wajiha Qamar said that the committee had asked for a third-party audit, on which the audit authorities said that there had been no progress in this regard. The officials of the ministry of industry and production said that the process for hiring an independent auditor for the third-party audit had started. The PAC subcommittee deferred the matter until the report in this regard was completed.