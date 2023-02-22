CM orders topnotch measures for spring festival

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday convened a follow-up meeting at his office to review the arrangements for the upcoming spring festival.

The participants included provincial ministers Dr Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Murad, Amir Mir, ACS, secretaries of local government, housing, higher education, school education, information and tourism departments, commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore, DG local govt, DG PHA, DGPR, CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company and others.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of ensuring top-notch arrangements for the upcoming spring festival in various cities including Lahore. He announced that the city’s marathon race, which has not been held for a long time, would be organised and made a permanent feature of the jashan-e-baharan festivity.

Additionally, the citizens will be treated to exceptional entertainment through the horse and cattle show, which will include spectacular fireworks and javelin throw competitions. Moreover, a 7-day long mehfil-e-sama would be organised at the Data Darbar Complex during jashan-e-baharan to provide a cultural and spiritual experience for everyone.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced that the canal and main city roads would be adorned with eye-catching decorations and an exciting food festival would be held at Jilani Park, while a thrilling circus would be organised at Greater Iqbal Park. To add to the festivities, well-known singers would also be invited to perform at music and Sufi nights during jashan-e-baharan.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of projecting these celebrations to attract the maximum number of visitors, as festivals reflect a healthy sign of society and bring happiness to people’s faces.