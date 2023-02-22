Sindh govt, NDF hold seminar to highlight rights advocacy

SUKKUR: National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) in collaboration with the Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh, arranged a seminar titled “Human Rights Advocacy is need of Hour” held at Shaheed Benazir University, Nawabshah.

Addressing, Abid Lashari, President of NDF said that Human Rights are equal for everyone and entitle everyone to enjoy them. Human Rights violation is reported in each society but strict law enforcement has controlled it widely through justice for all. Universal Declaration of Human Rights protects Human Rights without any discrimination, Lashari added.

He said: “In our society, there is a lack of human rights advocacy and knowhow whom to contact to address issues and protect human rights. Sindh Government about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights has brought laws to protect human rights at the provincial level. Sindh has framed laws acts in the shape of the Domestic Violence Act 2013, Hindu Marriage Act 2018, Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018, Sindh Child Marriage Act 2013, Sindh Human Rights Act 2012, Compulsory Education Act & others. These laws protect human rights locally.”

“The purpose of this department is solely to promote and create awareness about human rights to enable the population to assert, claim and exercise their rights to train the concerned authorities to fulfil their duties within the ambit of laws and bridge the gap between the masses, concerned departments and public,” he maintained.

“In Sindh, there is Provincial Human Rights Vigilance Committee, having members from each District to seek support to report human Rights Violations & advice to promote human rights at grass-root level.” Lashari termed the said committee as the voice of unheard voices.

Another speaker Mehboob Dehraj said that youth can play a vital role to spread out human rights advocacy. “Human Rights are my rights to create ownership, we are not talking about other rights but ours.” Akram Khaskheli said that our society is facing human rights violations, and no one is spared but still hope alive to survive, we need to access justice, if poor he/she can access free legal Aid from Human Right Department and its affiliated organizations.