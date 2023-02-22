Crackdown ordered against outlaws in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A senior police officer here on Tuesday ordered a crackdown against the outlaws and other anti-social elements in order to fight the crime.

Speaking at a meeting here, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi, who was recently posted in Mansehra, asked the cops to perform their duty diligently and treat the law-abiding citizens with respect. He also ordered action against land grabbers and outlaws brandishing weapons while traveling in pickup vehicles along with guards.

Afridi said it was the duty of the cops to provide protection to the people and keep an eye on the movements of suspected elements. He directed the cops to take action against the drug peddlers. The DPO directed the officers to launch a crackdown against the outlaws and proclaimed offenders wanted by the police in their respective tehsils and police stations.

He said the cops should perform their duty with utmost honesty and professionalism. The DPO said action would also be taken against the cops, who did not perform duty and showed negligence.