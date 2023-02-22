3 injured in gas cylinder blast

SWABI: Three youngsters were seriously injured due to a cylinder kit blast at an eatery in Topi Tehsil here on Tuesday.
The Rescue 1122 officials said the incident happened in the market when the workers were busy at work and one of them was preparing tea for the customers. The eyewitness said the three youngsters, waiting to take tea were sitting close to the cylinder which suddenly exploded.
