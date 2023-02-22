 
Wednesday February 22, 2023
Peshawar

PhD thesis defended

By Our Correspondent
February 22, 2023

HARIPUR: Amir Atiq Sidiqi defended his PhD thesis here on Tuesday at the University of Haripur (UoH).

Faculty members, research scholars, and academicians were in attendance. The title of the dissertation was “Impact of researched-based teaching on the students’ academic achievements towards physics”.

