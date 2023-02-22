PTI leader sees move to delay polls

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Secretary Shaukat Yousafzai on Tuesday resented a meeting called in the name of law and order and chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan as according to him it was a move to delay the general elections.

“The government cannot postpone the elections on the pretext of law and order”, said Shaukat Yousafzai, PTI-KP spokesperson, in a statement. The PTI leader said the caretaker government mandate is only to hold elections. “Obstructing the elections would be a violation of the Constitution,” he added.

Shaukat said if elections are not held within 90 days, the caretaker government will become unconstitutional.

Flaying the move, which he felt was to delay the elections, he said the law and order situation is not worse than in 2008 and 2013. He alleged that the country was being pushed towards a constitutional crisis under a conspiracy.

The PTI leader said there was high inflation in the country and that would not allow the rulers to leave their homes because of the public backlash.