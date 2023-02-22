KP Reproductive Healthcare Rights Act importance underlined

TIMERGARA: Speakers at an orientation seminar here on Tuesday shed light on the importance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reproductive Healthcare Rights (Act 2020 and suggested steps for improving the situation.

The daylong seminar on “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reproductive Healthcare Rights (RHR) Act 2020 and its importance for the betterment of general public health” was arranged at the office of the Mian Brangola Village Council in Lower Dir.

District Population Welfare Officer Shahid Khan was the chief guest. Deputy District Population Welfare Officer (Tech) Kinan Pasha and Deputy District Population Welfare Officer Hussain Khan were resource persons.

Assistant Director for Local Government and Rural Development, Adenzai, Munda and Samarbagh tehsils, Umer Rahman, and the nutritional officer at United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Shahid Bacha, were facilitators.

The resource persons said the RHR Act 2020 was passed to facilitate and improve the reproductive health of couples. They said this health is a fundamental human right that is central to enhancing the standard of living and improving healthcare.

The speakers said that reproductive healthcare rights encompass a complete package of RH health services. These apply to a wide range of health issues including family planning, maternal health, neonatal care, and preventive diagnosis.

The act, they added, covers treatment of sexually transmitted infections including HIV, adolescent reproductive health, cervical cancer screening as well as infertility prevention and management.