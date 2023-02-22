International Mother Tongue Day marked: Efforts urged to promote all languages spoken in KP

PESHAWAR: A number of functions were held in the provincial capital and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the merged districts to mark International Mother Tongue (February 21) Day with calls to promote mother tongues.

In Peshawar, the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) arranged a gathering at its headquarters Watan Kor, where a number of literary figures and scholars showed up to express their thoughts.

Speaking on the occasion, QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao underlined the importance of imparting education in the mother tongue and asked the government to take steps for the promotion of all the languages spoken in the province.

He said the government should create awareness among the people about the importance of the mother languages.

QWP leaders Hasham Babar, Fayyaz Ali Shah, Dr Alam Yousafzai, Dr Farooq Afzal, Awami Workers Party’s Akhunzada Haider Zaman, Pashto scholars and literary persons attended the gathering. Sikandar Sherpao said the QWP would continue making efforts for the promotion of the Pashto and other languages spoken in KP, adding that the nations, which promoted their respective languages excelled in every field.

He also called for imparting education in the mother tongue and said that the government should take steps to provide education to the children in their own languages.

Sikandar Sherpao said it was the responsibility of the literary figures and scholars to play their role in creating awareness among the people about the importance of their respective languages.

Also, a group of activists gathered at the Peshawar Press Club, demanding the government to work for the promotion of all the languages spoken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The activists, including the residents of Chitral, asked the government to give airtime to the Khowar language on the state-run television and radio.

They criticized the successive governments for failing to pay attention to the promotion of the languages spoken in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They said it was unfortunate that the mother tongues spoken in the country were losing their importance due to a lack of interest by successive governments.

JAMRUD: Like other parts of the province, International Mother Language Day was celebrated in Jamrud as well.

The Pakhtun Zalmi Literary Association arranged a gathering to mark the day.

A rally was also taken out from Bab-e-Khyber to the Jamrud Press Club.

Political activists, members of the civil society, and organizers of the Pashto Reform Committee, Pakhtun Zalmi and Adabi Tolana participated in it.

Yasir Ambar, President of Pakhtun Zalmi Literary Society said that imparting education in the mother language was the basic right of every child. “Educating a child in the mother language makes it easier for him or her to learn and understand various concepts,” he said.

He demanded the government that Pashto should be given the status of official language in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

WANA: A gathering was also held in Wana in South Waziristan to highlight the importance of the mother tongue.

They demanded the government to take steps to promote and save the Urmari language spoken in South Waziristan from becoming extinct.

The speakers asked the government to allocate sufficient funds to publish books in order to provide primary education to children in the Urmari language.