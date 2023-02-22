Professor’s killer arrested, says police

PESHAWAR: Police on Tuesday arrested the alleged killer of a teacher at the Islamia College University (ICU).

A police official said the accused Sher Muhammad was arrested by the police from Karak. The accused, a guard at the ICU, had allegedly shot dead a teacher of English at his own institution, Bashir Ahmad, allegedly after a verbal clash. The two had exchanged harsh words a few days back over a petty issue.

On Sunday, the two again exchanged harsh words and the guard opened fire on the teacher with his AK-47.

Police said the slain professor had allegedly fired shots with his 30-bore pistol.