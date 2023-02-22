Food quality at Parliament House cafeteria termed substandard

Islamabad: Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (r) Noorul Amin Mengal has found the quality of food being provided to parliamentarians and visitors at the cafeteria of the Parliament House as substandard.

The CDA Chairman visited the cafeteria of the Parliament House on Tuesday expressed his dissatisfaction over quality of food being presented and cleanliness arrangements. An official accompanying the chairman said that a warning was issued to the management of the cafeteria to improve food quality and maintain cleanliness in the premises of the kitchen and eating area.

Noorul Amin Mengal is the pioneer director general of the Punjab Food Authority and he had been very tough on maintaining food quality at all eating places regardless of the fact those are five-star hotels or a Chappar Hotel. “Food quality and cleanliness in the cafeteria is not good,” the CDA chairman commented soon after his visit to the cafeteria.