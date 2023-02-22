Gang busted

Islamabad: The Robbery and Dacoity Unit (RDU) of the Islamabad police have arrested four members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered 03 snatched motorbikes, gold ornaments, cash, and valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said.

The Islamabad police have launched a crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city. The RDU police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending four wanted members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of Shahzad Town, Koral, and Kirpa police station jurisdiction. The suspects were identified as Sulman Shah, Muhammad Wali, Muhammad Usman, and Syed Ikram.