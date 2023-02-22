Judicial inquiry into killing of F-9 Park rapists demanded

Islamabad: Khawateen Mahaz-e-Amal (Women’s Action Forum – WAF) has strongly condemned the killing of two rapists of Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9, Islamabad) by the ICT police. The women’s rights forum termed the killing as “extrajudicial execution” by the Police and called for an urgent judicial inquiry to determine facts regarding ‘ICT/LEAs’ extra-judicial execution; affixing responsibility; arresting the perpetrators; and filing criminal murder cases for the court trial.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, WAF expressed support and solidarity with the brave survivor, who, contrary to the norm of non-reporting of rape crimes, courageously came forward to file an FIR at the police station, and subsequently also conclusively identified both her rapists when the police arrested them. “We commend her extraordinary bravery.”

It stated that “the unfolding of an atrocious drama staged by ICT police on 16 February, is as unbelievable as it is outrageous. It was described in detail at a press conference in Islamabad on February 17 by two activists including Adv. Imaan Mazari Hazir (survivor’s lawyer), and a member of the ICT/LEAs Special Investigation Team (SIT), Dr. Farzana Bari. The head of the ICT police has not denied, refuted, rebutted, or clarified any of the facts exposed at the press conference.”

The statement said that the WAF members are convinced that the alleged “police encounter” during which the two men (both serial rapists) are said to have been killed, is totally fake and false. “We also believe that there is a concerted attempt to cover up the real facts of this case, for both known and unknown reasons.”

The statement also strongly condemned the ICT/LEAs’ constant survivor-blaming, along with their unprofessional, aggressive attitude and sexist behaviour (by both male and female senior police personnel handling the case). “Most important, their illegal act of exposing the survivor’s identity and personal details by sharing the FIR with the media without redaction – thereby increasing her insecurity and vulnerability manifold.”

The Forum demanded an urgent judicial inquiry and urged PEMRA to act against electronic media for exposing the survivor’s identity via FIR, and ensure mandatory training on media reporting of GBV cases. The statement also called for PEMRA to lift an unwarranted ban on electronic media coverage of this case.

WAF also suggested systemic reforms, including (a) LEAs; (b) judicial; (c) legislative (e.g. PPC, CrPC law amendments to protect survivors’ identity via redacting police FIRs/docs re. GBV cases) and improved forensic investigation and LEAs’ gender training, especially regarding GBV crimes.

The Forum demanded Judicial reforms to reduce the huge pendency, and gender sensitization training of judges at all tiers, to promote prompt dispensation of justice to women, girls, and non-binary persons in GBV cases – vs. ongoing illegal jirgas/panchayats dispensing barbaric injustice and ADR via “compromise settlements”, aka muaafinaama, raazinaama, sulahnaama.

WAF pledged to continue standing with the Fatima Jinnah Park rape survivor as well as numerous others across the length and breadth of Pakistan – including those who have not been able to come out to report rape crimes, and also those forced into marrying their rapists or signing “compromise settlements”.