CTD to be revamped

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have decided to revamp the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and set up a Violent Extremism Prevention Unit (VEOU), the Central Police Office (CPO) sources said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has submitted a comprehensive report based on the past record of the terrorism activities countered by the CTD and the law enforcement agencies and causes of the decision to revamp the CTD on the indications of Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan, the sources maintained.

SP Kamran Aamir Khan has been appointed as in-charge of the newly constituted “Violent Extremism Prevention Unit” which will be the first of its kind in the field of counter-terrorism, the sources added, saying that VEPU will frame the priorities of its action plan by reviewing the political, linguistic and religious extremism content on social media or other websites.

The CTD would be joined with Operations and Intelligence Wings while the newly established “Violent Extremism Prevention Unit” would be supervised by the SP.

IGP Islamabad said that teams of Islamabad Capital Police would visit educational institutions and religious seminaries (Madrasas) and deliver lectures regarding taking measures to prevent extremism. The unit will also monitor sermons in mosques while it will review the political, linguistic, and religiously extremist content on social media as well as websites and submit its report, besides identifying crimes related to extremism the police and CTD will work together and take prompt action against such elements.

The services of communication experts will be hired for this unit. So that the minds of the young generation can be changed according to the national narrative, recommendations will also be made for legislation in this regard. The recommendations are being forwarded to the Ministry of Interior to equip the CTD with modern weapons and improve quick response. Apart from this, joint action teams and a modern centre (Digital Hub) are being established, which will include economic and legal experts.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan confirmed the report when contacted by this correspondent that CTD's reorganization would play an important role to improve its overall performance, ensure further effective security of the city and prevent incidents of terrorism and extremism. He said that the Islamabad Capital Police are taking comprehensive measures for security in the federal capital and such restructuring of CTD will prove to be more effective. Many counter strategies are under consideration to protect sensitive buildings and institutions, the IGP concluded.