Reading session with German author held

Islamabad: The Embassy of Germany hosted a reading session with German-Indian author Dr Krisha Kops in a hotel here on Tuesday.

He read out excerpts of his debut novel, The Eternal Rustling, and engaged in a lively discussion with the gripped audience. Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy Dr Philipp Deichmann opened the event. The novel tells the fascinating story of the lives and loves of a German-Indian family spanning many decades and two continents. It received enthusiastic reviews and won awards Haidhauser Werkstattpreis in 2020 and Bayerischer Kunstförderpreis in 2022.

A journalist and philosopher, Mr Krisha Kops called both Germany and India his home. He said he wrote for news outlets in both countries and taught Indian philosophy. "I'm touring Pakistan for the first time. I've just been to the Karachi Literary Festival and will continue from Islamabad to the Lahore Literary Festival," he said.

Those in attendance said they enjoyed a glimpse into the colourful, multi-layered novel about the questions of "who we are, of where we put down our roots - and what we need in order to do so."