Minister orders internal audit of PUCAR

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir ordered an internal audit of the financial affairs of the PUCAR. He issued this order in an important meeting held in the Punjab Council of Arts (PUCAR) on Tuesday. Secretary Information Ali Nawaz Malik, Additional Secretary Culture Nazia Jabin and other officers participated.

Amir Mir said that the purpose of internal audit is to identify the defects in the organization and manage the affairs in a better way. Minister information emphasized the need to improve the performance of the department. Executive Director PUCAR Mehboob Alam briefed the provincial minister about the development projects related to culture. He briefed on the five under construction development projects of art councils. During the briefing, it was informed that the construction of Bhakkar Arts Council at a cost of Rs430m and Bahawalpur Arts Council at a cost of Rs10m is in progress.

The provincial minister stressed on the early construction of an open-air theater at Jinnah Bagh besides the headquarters of PUCAR in Lahore. He also directed the immediate completion of the other four under-construction buildings of Arts Councils. He ordered an audit of the Artist Support Fund. He said that the mechanism of providing financial support to artists should be re-evaluated. Reasonable financial assistance should be given to needy and deserving artists. The record of all artists of Punjab should be compiled on a digital portal. He said that calligraphy, painting and music classes should be started soon in all the arts councils of Punjab and the people's connection with the culture of Punjab should be strengthened by using digital media platform. Secretary Information Ali Nawaz Malik said that the Department of Information And Culture is providing financial assistance to as many as 2,531 artists.

Textile sector issues to be resolved on priority basis: minister: Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer said that the textile sector was an important sector for earning foreign exchange and creating employment opportunities. The problems of the textile sector which has key importance in the economy will be solved on priority basis.

He was presiding over an important meeting held in the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday to review the problems of social security, energy faced by the textile sector and the issues of delay in the provision of electricity connection. Secretary Industry and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta, representatives of APTMA, Officers of Department of Energy and Labour, officials of Lesco, Fesco, Iesco and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The minister said that the Punjab government will provide full cooperation for the immediate solution of the problems of providing electricity connection to the textile industry and will not allow the factories to be closed in any case.