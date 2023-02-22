30 electric buses to run in City

LAHORE: Punjab Transport Company has completed a consultancy study regarding public transport run in different cities of Punjab.

The consultancy study identified 15 bus routes initially in Lahore. According to the study, 25 to 30 electric buses will be operated on an important route of Lahore in the first phase this year, the service of eco-friendly buses on the remaining 14 routes will be started with other major cities of Punjab next year, for which the Chief Executive Officer Faiq Ahmed has sent a proposal to the Transport Department. On this occasion, the CEO of Punjab Transport Company Faiq Ahmed said that Punjab Transport Company always strives to provide international quality travel facilities to the citizens of Lahore and other cities of Punjab under its commitment. Quality infrastructure will also be built in these cities along with eco-friendly buses.

PSIC to train over 100 women

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Incubation centre set up by Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) will train more than 100 women to start their own business by the end of March 2023.

A delegation from Punjab Small Industries Corporation that visited Women Development Department (WDD) Punjab and met with Secretary WDD Sumaira Samad, briefed the secretary about the project. These centres will create more than 200 direct jobs and many indirect jobs as well, the MD PSIC said.