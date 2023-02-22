Staff asked to work diligently for census

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary has directed all the divisional commissioners to provide full cooperation for conduct of national census.
He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting of the Provincial Coordination Committee for Digital Census at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by senior civil and police officials and officers of Pakistan Bureau of Statistic while all the divisional commissioners participated through video link. The Chief Secretary said that the census is an important national responsibility, adding that the officers and staff must perform their duties diligently.
He said that the SOPs regarding the procedure of census should be strictly followed for the best results. Provincial Census Commissioner Ali Bahadar Qazi gave a briefing at the meeting. He said that a self-enumeration facility is being provided for the first time to ensure participation of all in the census and one can register himself and his family through the online portal from February 20 to March 3. He mentioned that Punjab has been divided into 167 census districts.
