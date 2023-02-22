Screening of Madaris students to be conducted, says minister

LAHORE: The Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) Dr Jamal Nasir has said that the department is setting up medical camps at Madaris to screen the students about hepatitis and HIV tests so that after screening, suitable medical health cover could be recommended for them.

He expressed these views while visiting religious institutions Jamia Ashrafia and Jamia Naeemia in the provincial metropolis on Tuesday. The Minister went round of different sections like classrooms, library, computer rooms and exam halls and reviewed the educational facilities. He was also shown a documentary of the degrees being offered at the religious institutions.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that the health department will ensure availability of medical teams at the camps which will provide free medicines to the students. He said that ulema of different schools of thought would be urged to extend their cooperation in the awareness about spread of HIV and hepatitis. He maintained that this disease is prevalent in the patients due to use of adulterated/used syringes. The minister during another visit to DGPR said that medical screening camps will also be set up in all press clubs at district level.