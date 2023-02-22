UHS approves changes in MBBS exam system

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has approved changes in the examination system under the new modular curriculum for medical colleges which will be implemented from the new session i.e. 2022-23.

In a consultative meeting of stakeholders chaired by UHS VC Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore here at UHS on Tuesday, the decisions to be taken in this regard were confirmed. Heads of affiliated medical colleges and medical education experts participated in the meeting. The members agreed to reduce the interval between the result declaration of annual examinations and the commencement of supplementary examinations from 40 days to 21 days. It was decided that under the modular curriculum, it would be mandatory for medical students to secure at least 50 pc marks in the college block exams. Also, with less than 75 pc attendance, the student would not be allowed to appear in the annual professional examinations of the university. The student's performance in clinical skills, professionalism, ethics and Quranic education would become the part of assessment at the end of the year, the members agreed. The new system will be applicable to the first-year MBBS class starting from March 1. The new timetable of the first-year MBBS was also shared with the medical colleges in the meeting.