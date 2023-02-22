Punjabi as medium of education demanded

LAHORE: Lok Sangat Punjab issued a declaration at the end of two-day Jagat Maan Boli Deharr at Alhamra Tuesday that demands Punjabi language should be a medium of education in Punjab till intermediate level.

Punjabi being mother language of the inhabitants of the two Punjabs and the largest population of Pakistan is the language of expression and communication of millions of Punjabis but Pakistan has a language policy that promotes Urdu and English languages at the cost of indigenous languages, it said.

The Punjabi language is over five thousand years old. The unjust language policy has divided folks in various socio-economic strata and also alienated them from the fundamental issues, the declaration said. Urdu and English are languages of communication and important but these are official languages at the cost of indigenous mother languages, it said. There is no financial support to writers/intellectuals and students of Punjabi language--little or no employment opportunity for Punjabi language writers, intellectuals. If education in Punjabi language doesn’t offer means to earn livelihood, why anyone would spend money on learning Punjabi. Likewise, Punjabi books don’t sell so they are not being published. The participants of the conference demanded that the state should take responsibility for providing employment to work force trained in Punjabi language.

The Federal government has submitted Punjabi Language draft bill in the Supreme Court. The irony is that the Punjab government is not presenting the draft bill in the Punjab Assembly, Lok Sangat Punjab says and demands that the bill be immediately tabled in the Punjab Assembly and passed so that Punjabi language gets the official language status in the province.

On the second day of the conference, there was a session on ‘Politics of Language’ with Ali Usman Qasmi, Makhdoom Tipu Salman, Khalid Mahmood (AWP), Prof Navid Alam and Zahid Hussain. There were sessions on political economy of Punjab and on environmental crisis as well.