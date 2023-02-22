Imran’s nephew among others booked for torturing cop

LAHORE: PTI chairman Imran Khan’s nephew among others were booked for allegedly torturing a police constable of Racecourse Police Station here on Tuesday. Victim Jahanzaib Sohail alleged that he was on duty at Club Chowk for the security of a PTI rally.

He said over a dozen people carrying clubs and arms including Imran, Amir Wazir, Sajjad commando attacked him despite he showed them his police card. The accused snatched his official weapon and other things from him. He alleged that all this happened on the whims of Barrister Hassan Niazi and Ahmad Khan Niazi. A case has been registered against them.

ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT BID: An 11-year-old boy who went for religious education survived an assault attempt in Harbanspura. The suspect identified as Paras Raza lured the boy to another room and attempted to assault him. Police on the complaint of the victim's father registered a case and also arrested the suspect.

SECURITY GUARD TORTURED TO DEATH: A 35-year-old security guard of Orange Line Train died after he was tortured by a citizen in Gawalmandi. The victim identified as Ansar was deputed at Gawalmandi police station. Accused Hamza tried to enter ladies cabin, but Ansar stopped him. The suspect got infuriated and tortured him. The victim fell down and died.