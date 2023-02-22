 
Wednesday February 22, 2023
Children challenge Austria’s ‘inadequate’ climate protection law

By AFP
February 22, 2023

VIENNA: Twelve minors on Tuesday filed a legal challenge with Austria´s top court accusing the government of failing to revise an “inadequate” climate protection law, saying it was not sufficiently protecting their constitutional rights. A growing number of organisations and individuals around the world have turned to the courts to challenge what they see as government inaction on preventing climate change.

