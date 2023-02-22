 
Wednesday February 22, 2023
World

Alligator kills 85-year-old woman walking her dog in Florida

By AFP
February 22, 2023

MIAMI: A helpless neighbour has described watching in horror as an elderly woman was killed by an alligator while walking her dog in a retirement community in the southern US state of Florida.

The neighbour, identified only as Carol, said she saw the woman, who has not been named, being dragged into water by the 10-foot reptile during an attack at the Spanish Lakes Fairways community in Fort Pierce on Monday.

