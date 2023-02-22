Sourth Africa challenging court order to take in 22 Afghans

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa said on Tuesday it is challenging a court order forcing it to grant asylum to 22 Afghan nationals who arrived from Zimbabwe where they had spent a month on tourist visas.
A Pretoria high court on Friday issued an order compelling government to take in the Afghan nationals after border authorities turned them away at the Beitbridge border post with neighbouring Zimbabwe a day earlier.
“We´re contesting the interim order,” Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told AFP. “We´re also contesting the fact that these people are not in need of asylum, we don´t think they are in need of asylum or they followed the normal route of seeking asylum”.
VIENNA: Twelve minors on Tuesday filed a legal challenge with Austria´s top court accusing the government of failing...
MIAMI: A helpless neighbour has described watching in horror as an elderly woman was killed by an alligator while...
PARIS: An Iranian court on Tuesday sentenced to death on terror charges an Iranian-German national who supporters say...
SEOUL: A South Korean court delivered a landmark ruling on Tuesday recognising the rights of a same-sex couple for the...
LONDON: A four-day working week is more productive for most staff and companies than the traditional five days, one of...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel´s parliament took a step towards approving a controversial judicial reform on Tuesday...
Comments