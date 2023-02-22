Sourth Africa challenging court order to take in 22 Afghans

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa said on Tuesday it is challenging a court order forcing it to grant asylum to 22 Afghan nationals who arrived from Zimbabwe where they had spent a month on tourist visas.

A Pretoria high court on Friday issued an order compelling government to take in the Afghan nationals after border authorities turned them away at the Beitbridge border post with neighbouring Zimbabwe a day earlier.

“We´re contesting the interim order,” Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told AFP. “We´re also contesting the fact that these people are not in need of asylum, we don´t think they are in need of asylum or they followed the normal route of seeking asylum”.