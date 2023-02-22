South Korean court recognises same-sex couple’s rights

SEOUL: A South Korean court delivered a landmark ruling on Tuesday recognising the rights of a same-sex couple for the first time, with activists hailing the verdict as a major victory for LGBTQ rights in the country.
The case -- which will now go to the Supreme Court -- was brought by a gay couple, So Seong-wook and Kim Yong-min, who live together and held a wedding ceremony in 2019. It had no legal validity, however, as South Korea does not recognise same-sex marriage.
In 2021, So sued the National Health Insurance Service because it terminated benefits for his partner -- whom he had registered as a dependent -- after discovering they were a gay couple.
