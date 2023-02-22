Israeli MPs push on with justice reform despite mass protests

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel´s parliament took a step towards approving a controversial judicial reform on Tuesday despite weeks of mass protests against the legislation critics see as a threat to democracy.

President Isaac Herzog -- who has been attempting to broker dialogue on the divisive issue, which would boost the powers of politicians over the courts -- said there was widespread “fear for the nation´s unity”.

UN rights chief Volker Turk urged Israel to pause the legislation, saying the proposed changes “would drastically undermine the ability of the judiciary to vindicate individual rights and to uphold the rule of law”.

“Experience in Israel, and around the world, has shown the enduring value of a judiciary that can independently hold the other branches of government to the fundamental legal standards of a society set out in its basic laws,” Volker said in a statement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced Turk´s comments as an “absurdity”, adding that the UN would have done better to “condemn the violations of human rights in Iran, Syria or the Palestinian Authority”, his office said in a statement. Lawmakers in the early hours voted by 63 to 47 to support a key bill in the reform at first reading. It will now return to the law committee for more debate, ahead of its second and third readings in the Knesset.

The legislation would give more weight to the government in the committee that selects judges, and deny the Supreme Court the right to strike down any amendments to so-called Basic Laws, Israel´s quasi-constitution.