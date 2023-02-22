Dubai airport sees surge in arrivals

DUBAI: Dubai´s airport welcomed 66 million passengers in 2022, more than double the previous year, it said on Tuesday, a spike its chief executive attributed to “huge growth” in Russian travellers.
The main business hub of the oil-rich United Arab Emirates is home to one of the world´s busiest airports. The airport “welcomed a total of 66,069,981 passengers during 2022”, representing year-on-year growth of 127 percent, according to a statement. In 2021, around 29.1 million passengers passed through Dubai, and the authorities had expected 57 million visitors for the year 2022.
India, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom topped passenger arrivals but Russia has also “been an important contributor”, CEO Paul Griffiths said.
VIENNA: Twelve minors on Tuesday filed a legal challenge with Austria´s top court accusing the government of failing...
MIAMI: A helpless neighbour has described watching in horror as an elderly woman was killed by an alligator while...
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa said on Tuesday it is challenging a court order forcing it to grant asylum to 22 Afghan...
PARIS: An Iranian court on Tuesday sentenced to death on terror charges an Iranian-German national who supporters say...
SEOUL: A South Korean court delivered a landmark ruling on Tuesday recognising the rights of a same-sex couple for the...
LONDON: A four-day working week is more productive for most staff and companies than the traditional five days, one of...
Comments