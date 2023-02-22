Dubai airport sees surge in arrivals

DUBAI: Dubai´s airport welcomed 66 million passengers in 2022, more than double the previous year, it said on Tuesday, a spike its chief executive attributed to “huge growth” in Russian travellers.

The main business hub of the oil-rich United Arab Emirates is home to one of the world´s busiest airports. The airport “welcomed a total of 66,069,981 passengers during 2022”, representing year-on-year growth of 127 percent, according to a statement. In 2021, around 29.1 million passengers passed through Dubai, and the authorities had expected 57 million visitors for the year 2022.

India, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom topped passenger arrivals but Russia has also “been an important contributor”, CEO Paul Griffiths said.