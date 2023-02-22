Taiwan ‘to bolster’ military ties with US

TAIPEI: Taiwan will boost military exchanges with the United States to curb “authoritarian expansionism”, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday after meeting with visiting US lawmakers.

The five-day US congressional visit comes after a top US defence official reportedly made a rare stopover to the self-ruled island while Washington-Beijing tensions flared over alleged Chinese spy balloons.

“Taiwan and the United States continue to bolster military exchanges,” Tsai said after convening with the US delegation at her office in Taipei. “Going forward, Taiwan will cooperate even more actively with the United States and other democratic partners to confront such global challenges as authoritarian expansionism and climate change.”

Tsai did not provide further details on what the future exchanges might entail. Washington diplomatically recognises Beijing over Taipei, but is also the self-governing island´s most important international benefactor and supports Taipei´s right to decide its future.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to seize it one day, opposes any official exchanges with the democracy and has reacted with anger to a flurry of trips to the island by US politicians in recent years.