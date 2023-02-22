Syrian girl rescued after quake battles ‘crush syndrome’

IDLIB, Syria: Syrians have been moved by the fate of a brave nine-year-old girl called Sham that has captured the tragedy, hope and heartbreak of the earthquake which devastated her war-ravaged country.
Trapped under the rubble for 40 hours, she was rescued alive but now faces the risk of having both her legs amputated because of tissue damage from the crush injuries, say her doctors. Sham was celebrated for her courage after humming a tune along with her White Helmets rescuers, who worked for six hours to free her from the concrete -- scenes captured in footage that has gone viral online.
“She gave us strength when we heard her,” one of the group´s volunteer rescuers, Mohammed Nasreddine, told AFP, recalling how they would hum the tune called “Damascus” together.
“Our joy was indescribable when she got out,” said Nasreddine, whose White Helmets group has been famed for freeing people from bombed buildings in the country´s rebel-held regions throughout Syria´s civil war.
Sham, like many survivors of the 7.8-magnitude quake that killed over 44,000 people across Turkey and Syria on February 6, is now suffering from what doctors call crush syndrome.
It occurs in limbs that were starved of blood circulation for too long and starts with a severe pain in the affected extremity, which can still look healthy in the early stages. In the condition known by the medical term rhabdomyolysis, muscle fibre dies and is released into the bloodstream, sometimes causing kidney failure. Patients at first seem to be in good condition before they start to deteriorate.
