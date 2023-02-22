Putin suspends US nuclear treaty, Biden vows Russia will never win in Ukraine

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday suspended Moscow’s participation in a nuclear arms treaty with Washington as US President Joe Biden vowed in a rival speech that Russia would never win in Ukraine.

In his state of the nation address ahead of the first anniversary of the campaign in Ukraine, Putin also accused the West of escalating the conflict and vowed that Russia would keep fighting to “systematically” achieve its aims.

The Russian leader accused Western powers of wanting “to be done with us once and for all”, but said increasingly stringent sanctions on Russia “will not succeed”. Russia´s foreign ministry later said in a statement that Moscow would continue to comply with the restrictions on nuclear warheads imposed by the treaty in a “responsible approach”.

Hours later, Biden spoke outside Warsaw´s Royal Castle during a visit to Poland. “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia -- never,” Biden said, a day after making a surprise trip to Kyiv for the first time as president.

“There should be no doubt: our support for Ukraine will not waver, Nato will not be divided and we will not tire,” he said. Biden responded directly to Putin´s accusations saying the West “is not plotting to attack Russia”.

“Millions of Russian citizens who only want to live in peace with their neighbours are not the enemy,” he said. He said Putin “thought autocrats like himself were tough” but faced the “iron will” of the US and its partners.

Russia´s decision to suspend its participation in the New START treaty for nuclear disarmament was met with widespread international condemnation. The 2010 deal is the last remaining arms control treaty between the world´s two main nuclear powers but it has frayed in recent years, with the two sides accusing each other of not complying with it.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia´s decision was “deeply unfortunate and irresponsible” but that Washington was still willing to talk about the issue. Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the move meant that “the whole arms control architecture has been dismantled”.

Shortly after Putin´s speech, Ukraine´s presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Telegram that Moscow was “strategically at a dead end”. “Our goal is to kick them out of Ukraine and punish them for everything,” he said.

Russia said on Tuesday it will continue to comply with the nuclear treaty limits despite the suspension. “Russia intends to adhere to a responsible approach and will continue to strictly comply with the quantitative restrictions on strategic offensive arms stipulated by it (New START) within the life cycle of the treaty,” Russia´s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Putin earlier met with President Andrzej Duda, saying his visit had come “at a critical moment”. He also reaffirmed Washington´s “iron-clad” commitment to Nato´s principle of collective defence.

Duda said that thanks to Biden “we can see that America can keep the world order”. On Wednesday, Biden is due to meet with the leaders of nine eastern Nato members which have been staunch supporters of Ukraine and where there are fears of the conflict spilling over.