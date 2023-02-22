LIV completes lineup ahead of new season opener

WASHINGTON: Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen and Bubba Watson filled out their LIV Golf League teams on Monday with the latest players to join the Saudi-backed series ahead of Friday’s season debut.

Dean Burmester, Danny Lee, Thomas Pieters and Brendan Steele completed the 48-player field of 12 four-man teams for the opener. The controversial series lured many big names from the US PGA Tour and DP World Tour with record purses of $25 million for 54-hole events.