Rimsha wins Zaman Open Golf ladies contest

LAHORE: The 9th JA Zaman Open Golf Championship has rolled into action and at the conclusion of the 18 holes for ladies on Tuesday, it was Rimsha Ijaz of Defence Raya at the top.

Though the event is for super professionals who will be vying for prize money in the range of Rs6 million, other segments for senior professionals (over 50 years age), junior professionals (under 21 years age), amateurs (Handicap ten and below) senior amateurs (above 55 years) and ladies amateurs are its features.

Also there are veterans (above 70 years age) and juniors. The championship will be contested over six days with first day on Tuesday reserved for 18 holes stroke play contest for ladies and senior amateurs. Senior amateurs will compete over two rounds.

Rimsha managed an impressive score of gross 76, thereby laying claim to the first gross prize. She plays to a handicap of one which is an achievement for a Pakistani golf playing lady amateur.

The runner up in ladies gross was Hamna Amjad, another astounding lady golfer with a zero handicap. Her score for 18 holes was gross 78. Third gross position went to Bushra Fatima from Lahore Garrison, who plays to a six handicap. Her gross score in this contest was 81.

In the race for honours in net category, the high achiever was Shahzadi Gulfam of Lahore Garrison. She had a net score of 69. Second net was won by Tehmina Ahmed of Lahore Gymkhana, her score being net 73. Ana James of Royal Palm won the third net position with a score of net 74.

As for senior amateur event, the competitors have to compete over two days or 36 holes. They played 18 holes on Tuesday and after 18 holes the leader is Sardar Murad of Defence Raya and he is placed at a gross score of 78.

One stroke behind him is Najam Hafeez of Lahore Gymkhana and looks determined to play formidably in the 18 holes contest on Wednesday. Also placed at a score of gross 79 are two daunting golfers Zafar Nasrullah and Dr Arshed Mehmood. A few others in the race are Tariq Mehmood and Col Raja Asif Mehdi.

On Wednesday the senior golf professionals will also enter the race for show of playing skills while the champion professionals will appear from Thursday and will compete over four rounds, 18 holes each round.