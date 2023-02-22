Spinners weren’t able to grip due to dew: Hasnain

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has said that due to dew factor spinners were not able to grip the ball well and so conceded runs in their match against Peshawar Zalmi which the latter won by four wickets here at the National Stadium on Monday.

“The spinners were not able to grip the ball well as it was getting wet and so spinners remained expensive but we made a good effort,” Hasnain told reporters after their team’s second defeat in three games in the HBL PSL 8.

Hasnain himself pulled off superb figures of 3-13 in four overs.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz and leg-sinner Qais Ahmad of Afghanistan conceded 89 runs in 7.3 overs which damaged Quetta’s chance of defending 155.

“We bowled well. Naseem also bowled well and we hoped to win the match the way we were making effort,” Hasnain said.

“Had we scored ten to 15 more runs our spinners could have bowled well and could have bowled out the opposition,” Hasnain was quick to add.

“When we lost early wickets, we were discussing in the dressing room that we should go for around 150 to 170. We knew that we could do that and could defend it also. We got early wickets but then the dew factor hurt us,” he said.

“We conceded runs in the first three overs but we hoped to make a comeback and attack,” the pacer added.

Hasnain said that he has worked hard on improving his bowling. “When I was banned due to action I worked at NCA with Umar Rasheed and I improved my action, line and length and worked on variation and speed was also improved. I will continue delivering in the same way,” he said.

Hasnain said that Umar Gul’s presence in the dugout helps them. “Umar Gul has a big role. He gives us a plan before the match about how we should bowl and the team analyst tells us about the weak and strong points of the batsmen and we bowl according to the plan which we get,” he said.