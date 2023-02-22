Qalandars welcome Rashid Khan warmly

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars warmly welcomed their world class spinner Rashid Khan of Afghanistan who arrived here ahead of their game against Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday.
He was welcomed by his teammates at the hotel with heart-shaped balloons.
He was included in the Lahore’s side in the match against Quetta in place of Liam Dawson who was ruled out of the event due to injury.
Before his appearance in the HBL PSL 8 on Tuesday Rashid had taken 24 wickets in 68 overs in 17 matches in his PSL career, conceding 400 runs, his best being 5-20.
