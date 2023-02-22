Hope leaves today to lead WI against SA

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars' Shai Hope, who hit a fine 47 in his team’s 63-run win here on Tuesday, will leave on Wednesday (today) to lead West Indies team in the ODI series against South Africa.

Shai Hope will lead the ODI squad while Rovman Powell will lead the T20I squad during the series against South Africa which also includes two Tests besides three ODIs and three T20Is.