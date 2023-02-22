Hope leaves today to lead WI against SA

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars' Shai Hope, who hit a fine 47 in his team’s 63-run win here on Tuesday, will leave on Wednesday (today) to lead West Indies team in the ODI series against South Africa.
Shai Hope will lead the ODI squad while Rovman Powell will lead the T20I squad during the series against South Africa which also includes two Tests besides three ODIs and three T20Is.
WASHINGTON: Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen and Bubba Watson filled out their LIV Golf League teams on Monday with...
KARACHI: The 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Cricket Tournament 2023 is all set to be staged in the holy...
DUBAI: Victoria Azarenka said Monday that she hopes the WTA Finals will find a "deserving" home, after a couple of...
MILAN: Romelu Lukaku’s return to Inter Milan has been far from what he would have hoped it would be but the Belgium...
LAHORE: The 9th JA Zaman Open Golf Championship has rolled into action and at the conclusion of the 18 holes for...
PARIS: The announcement that a consortium led by a Qatari banker are bidding to buy Manchester United has raised...
