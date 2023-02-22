Rejuvenated Kings face table toppers Sultans today

LAHORE: Table toppers Multan Sultans will take on Karachi Kings in the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League-8 at the Multan Stadium on Wednesday (today).

Given the form of Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan, Sultans will be entering the field clear favourites against Karachi Kings who have not performed to the best of their abilities during the current season.

In the absence of their main pacer Shahnawaz Dahani, the two emerging stars Ihsanullah and Abbas Afridi have stepped up. Mohammad Ilyas who came in place of Sameen Gul in the previous Sultans’ match is likely to keep his place after his impressive performance against Islamabad.

The Kings on their part are limping without the services of their trump card Mohammad Amir. The master pacer has sustained a groin injury which has forced him out of the clash as he will have to complete his rehabilitation. Amir’s place is likely to be taken by the youngster Muhammad Musa.

Multan hobbled in their very first encounter in an all Punjab clash as they lost to Qalandars by one run. However, the Sultans have made a remarkable recovery and gone on to register a hat-trick of wins. They overcame Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmis and Islamabad United in a row.

Meanwhile, Karachi suffered three suffocating defeats and then got a breather when they beat Lahore Qalandars. The Kings lost to the three teams that were defeated by Multan and interestingly they beat Qalandars that edged Sultans. Karachi successfully defended their total of 185 runs by bowling out the defending champions Qalandars for 118 inside 18 overs.

In their previous encounters, Kings have recorded five wins and Multan four.

The current form and on-paper strength clearly favour the Multan Sultans side to emerge victorious from this contest. However, the Kings can’t be ruled out of the contest particularly in the backdrop of the way they defeated Lahore.

Multan have batting giants like Rizwan, Rilee Russouw and David Miller. Their bowlers Ihsanullah and Abass Afridi dented the toughest of opposition even in the absence of Dahani. Ihsanullah is currently leading the wicket-taking charts of PSL 8 having bagged 12 wickets from just four appearances. The 20-year-old has become the prime bowler in the Multan pace attack and will be leading them against an experienced opposition batting unit.

Karachi’s experienced campaigner Shoaib Malik has been their leading run scorer. The 41-year-old has scored 159 runs in 4 games. Aamer Yamin has clinched 5 wickets in just 2 games for Karachi Kings. Karachi bowling attack undoubtedly is one of the best but they are now without Amir and will expect Akif Javed to fire.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), David Miller, Josh Little, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Wayne Parnell, IzharulHaq Naveed.

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Haider Ali, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, James Fuller, James Vince, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Akhlaq (wk), Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Umar, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram.