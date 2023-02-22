Work without pay

The irregular payment of salaries, medical allowances and pensions to Radio Pakistan’s serving and retired personnel has been ongoing for months, following changes in the pay scale of the federal institution. This is not acceptable.

Employees should be given their due as long as they have put in the work that is required of them. The federal authorities must look in to this matter and ensure all dues are cleared as soon as possible.

Osama Bin Asim

Rawalpindi