Work without pay

The irregular payment of salaries, medical allowances and pensions to Radio Pakistan’s serving and retired personnel has been ongoing for months, following changes in the pay scale of the federal institution. This is not acceptable.
Employees should be given their due as long as they have put in the work that is required of them. The federal authorities must look in to this matter and ensure all dues are cleared as soon as possible.
Osama Bin Asim
Rawalpindi
The people have been left in dire straits after the alarming hike in food, fuel, electricity and gas prices. Inflation...
The CDA has announced the launch of two new bus services for the residents of the capitol: the Silver Line and the...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Crisis looms as Alvi announces election dates’ . A new debate has been...
A post showing inappropriate content in an examination paper at COMSATS University Islamabad recently went viral on...
Pakistan’s economy has been facing significant challenges in recent years, including a high fiscal deficit, a...
Gender discrimination is a significant issue in Pakistan, affecting women and girls in different aspects of life....
Comments