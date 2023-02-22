Twisting the law

This letter refers to the news story ‘Crisis looms as Alvi announces election dates’ (February 21, 2023). A new debate has been started in the country especially in the legal fraternity on the limits and domain of the office of the president when it comes to election dates. Pakistan is not a totalitarian state and independent institutions are in place to fulfil their obligations. The question is when there is a constitutional body, the Election Commission of Pakistan, to handle this matter, why the need arose to cross a realm which is not the responsibility of the president’s office?

As citizens, we have a collective understanding that the premise of Pakistan’s governance is based on the constitution. All the democratic institutions, including parliament and the president’s office, are bound to work within the constitutional perimeters.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada