Higher yields

Pakistan’s economy has been facing significant challenges in recent years, including a high fiscal deficit, a balance of payments crisis, and inflation. In the face of these challenges, agriculture has emerged as a key solution to the country’s economic woes. Agriculture is a vital sector of the Pakistani economy and employs nearly 40 per cent of the country’s workforce. The sector is a major source of food and raw materials and generates significant foreign exchange earnings through exports. Moreover, agriculture has the potential to drive growth and development in other sectors of the economy.

To leverage the potential of agriculture for economic growth, Pakistan needs to address several key challenges facing the sector. One of the most pressing challenges is water scarcity, which is a major constraint on agricultural productivity. Improved water management practices, including the construction of dams and water storage facilities, can help alleviate this problem and increase agricultural yields. Another challenge facing agriculture in Pakistan is the lack of modern farming practices, such as the use of high-yield seed varieties and fertilizers. Investment in research and development, as well as the provision of better credit facilities and training programmes for farmers, can help address this issue and improve productivity.

Saad ur Rehman Saadi

Bahawalpur