Ground realities

Our regional connectivity with the Central Asian Republics in the key fields of energy, transport, and infrastructure investment lies squarely on ground links. Aerial links with the CARs, though very important, do not add as much value.
Unfortunately, as long as Afghanistan remains an unstable or pariah country, we can easily assert that no long-term, viable and visionary ground-based economic ties can be fostered between Pakistan and the CARs.
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore
