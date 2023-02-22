Low standards

Poor road quality is a major problem in Pakistan, with many roads being poorly built and maintained. This issue has serious consequences for speed limit enforcement and motorists’ safety. Potholes, uneven surfaces, insufficient markings, and insufficient drainage are all signs of poor road quality. These faults can cause driver discomfort as well as vehicle damage. Additionally, these issues might increase the chance of accidents, which can lead to injuries, fatalities, and property damage. The impact of poor road quality on speed-limit enforcement is also significant. When roads are poorly constructed, drivers may be more likely to exceed speed limits to compensate for the discomfort or reduced efficiency caused by the road conditions. Moreover, inadequate road markings can make it difficult for drivers to see speed limit signs, which can contribute to confusion and potential speeding violations.

The government and law enforcement agencies can reduce the risk of accidents and ensure safer roads for all by addressing the issue of poor road quality through various measures such as improving road infrastructure, improving monitoring and enforcement of road construction quality standards.

Shahid Ullah Khan Tator

Dera Ismail Khan