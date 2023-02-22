Low standards

Poor road quality is a major problem in Pakistan, with many roads being poorly built and maintained. This issue has serious consequences for speed limit enforcement and motorists’ safety. Potholes, uneven surfaces, insufficient markings, and insufficient drainage are all signs of poor road quality. These faults can cause driver discomfort as well as vehicle damage. Additionally, these issues might increase the chance of accidents, which can lead to injuries, fatalities, and property damage. The impact of poor road quality on speed-limit enforcement is also significant. When roads are poorly constructed, drivers may be more likely to exceed speed limits to compensate for the discomfort or reduced efficiency caused by the road conditions. Moreover, inadequate road markings can make it difficult for drivers to see speed limit signs, which can contribute to confusion and potential speeding violations.
The government and law enforcement agencies can reduce the risk of accidents and ensure safer roads for all by addressing the issue of poor road quality through various measures such as improving road infrastructure, improving monitoring and enforcement of road construction quality standards.
Shahid Ullah Khan Tator
Dera Ismail Khan
The people have been left in dire straits after the alarming hike in food, fuel, electricity and gas prices. Inflation...
The CDA has announced the launch of two new bus services for the residents of the capitol: the Silver Line and the...
The irregular payment of salaries, medical allowances and pensions to Radio Pakistan’s serving and retired personnel...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Crisis looms as Alvi announces election dates’ . A new debate has been...
A post showing inappropriate content in an examination paper at COMSATS University Islamabad recently went viral on...
Pakistan’s economy has been facing significant challenges in recent years, including a high fiscal deficit, a...
Comments