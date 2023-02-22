For the rich

This refers to the news story ‘IMF chief’s advice for Pakistan: The poor, not wealthy, should benefit from subsidies’ (February 20, 2023). The global lender also said they “want the poor people of Pakistan to be protected”. I only hope that top leaders of our democracy do not feel too offended and seek to object to these statements by the IMF as an undue interference in our internal matters. After all, barring the time of our founding father, the state has been run solely for the benefit of the moneyed class and the landed gentry, who have been constantly getting tax exemptions and large subsidies, with the masses left to fend for themselves.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi