For the rich

This refers to the news story ‘IMF chief’s advice for Pakistan: The poor, not wealthy, should benefit from subsidies’ (February 20, 2023). The global lender also said they “want the poor people of Pakistan to be protected”. I only hope that top leaders of our democracy do not feel too offended and seek to object to these statements by the IMF as an undue interference in our internal matters. After all, barring the time of our founding father, the state has been run solely for the benefit of the moneyed class and the landed gentry, who have been constantly getting tax exemptions and large subsidies, with the masses left to fend for themselves.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
The people have been left in dire straits after the alarming hike in food, fuel, electricity and gas prices. Inflation...
The CDA has announced the launch of two new bus services for the residents of the capitol: the Silver Line and the...
The irregular payment of salaries, medical allowances and pensions to Radio Pakistan’s serving and retired personnel...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Crisis looms as Alvi announces election dates’ . A new debate has been...
A post showing inappropriate content in an examination paper at COMSATS University Islamabad recently went viral on...
Pakistan’s economy has been facing significant challenges in recent years, including a high fiscal deficit, a...
Comments