PDM’s troubles

Monday evening had the country and its media focused on the rather theatrical saga of PTI Chair Imran Khan going to the court for an appearance in a protective bail hearing the PTI leader had himself applied for. In what the PTI has rightly seen as a factor in its success, the party and its leader made the entire exercise of going to the court into a full-blown high-stakes drama. Imran had been called to appear in person several times but delayed it for days and then hours on Monday before finally realizing that there was no other choice – in the end, choosing to walk to the court. There has been much talk of the privilege the PTI enjoys, both when it comes to the media and the justice system. Very few political leaders have managed to get away with the kind of rhetoric Imran has employed. For all intents and purposes, Imran’s day out in court has been seen as a win for the PTI. And who could argue with that? With the cameras trained on the PTI head, the courts waiting, the leader in a car making them wait, as a crowd gathered around chanting slogans – the optics couldn’t have worked better for the PTI.

On the other hand, we have a rudderless government – no narrative, no sellable optics, plans that won’t make sense to an impatient audience, and challenges that keep piling up, sometimes because of the government itself. The one plan that has become obvious is that the PDM government does not want elections any time soon. The ‘difference’ in opinion between the PML-N and the PPP are also quite out there for all to see. Any other time, any other government would have been forgiven some of the bad karma that’s visiting the current one. But when faced with a force like PTI which will stop at nothing, the PDM government comes across as shifty and clueless – not the most stellar attributes voters are looking for. Imran Khan is a master of narrative building, of optics, of ‘trump cards’. Now that it seems the PDM may not have much time to run away from elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, what are its chances of fighting back against the PTI?

If elections in Punjab and KP take place on April 9 or after Ramazan, the PTI seems to be in the driving seat. Even with Maryam Nawaz at the helm of the party affairs, there may not be many takers of the party’s tickets due to the rising inflation and the way that the PTI has been able to spin the narrative in its favour despite not delivering while it was in government. As for KP, observers say that the PTI will once again be able to form a government there. If these two assembly elections take place as per the constitutionally mandated 90 days, the going idea is that the PTI will most likely form government in both provinces – though astute observers also point out that it is far too early to call an election and especially a general election. If KP and Punjab do go to the polls soon, then the general elections in October will take place for the National Assembly seats, Sindh and Balochistan. Sindh, experts say, will most likely go back to the PPP while the PPP will also make inroads in Balochistan through BAP. But with Punjab and KP with the PTI, it will be difficult for political parties to gather enough seats in the centre for the PDM to form another coalition government. It is perhaps this possible scenario the PDM is thinking of when it wants general elections to take place together and not separately. But the constitution does not bar separate elections, and is quite clear on the timeframe as well. It is unclear how an election can be delayed in such a case.