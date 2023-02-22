Rs3bn crystal ice seized in sea raid

The Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a joint operation seized a huge quantity of crystal ice worth Rs3 billion at sea.

The spokesman for the Pakistan Navy said personnel of the navy, PMSA and ANF seized the narcotic in a joint intelligence-based operation in the North Arabian Sea. During the operation, the officials arrested six suspects, impounded boats and seized the crystal ice which the smuggling were transporting to Karachi via Balochistan. The smugglers and the cache of the narcotic have been handed over to the ANF for further legal proceedings.