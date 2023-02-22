 
Wednesday February 22, 2023
Karachi

Man found hanged in hotel

By Our Correspondent
February 22, 2023

The body of a man was found hanging in a hotel in Saddar on Tuesday. Rescuers took the deceased to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 35-year-old Israr.

He hailed from Balochistan’s Naseerabad district. Police said the incident seemed to be a suicide; however, they were investigating the incident from different angels to ascertain whether it was a suicide or a murder.

