Man found hanged in hotel

The body of a man was found hanging in a hotel in Saddar on Tuesday. Rescuers took the deceased to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 35-year-old Israr.
He hailed from Balochistan’s Naseerabad district. Police said the incident seemed to be a suicide; however, they were investigating the incident from different angels to ascertain whether it was a suicide or a murder.
