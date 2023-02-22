Sindh wants to raise minimum wage due to inflation, Ghani tells PA

Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday said that Sindh had become the first province to raise the minimum monthly wage of labourers to Rs25,000 and soon a meeting of the provincial wage board would be convened to raise it further considering the prevailing situation of inflation.

Ghani was responding to verbal and written queries of the lawmakers during the question hour of the provincial assembly. He said that in 2021 the provincial government had raised labourers’ minimum wage to Rs25,000 but it had not been able to implement its order because certain stakeholders had moved the court.

He added that Rs25,000 as minimum wage is to be paid to unskilled labourers, while semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled labourers in the province are to be paid higher wages.

He also said that after getting a favourable judgment, the provincial government had issued a notification on June 18, 2022, to implement the decision of increasing the minimum wage to Rs25,000.

He added that the provincial government wants that the minimum wage is further increased keeping in view the prevailing situation of inflation in the country. The labour minister said the provincial government alone could not make such a decision, adding that a 12-member wage board existed for the purpose, with representation of business owners, labourers, government and other stakeholders. The government will make the final decision on the basis of the board’s recommendations, he added.

Replying to a question, he said that the notification of minimum wage is applicable to all the employees in the province. All commercial and industrial establishments in the province are under an obligation to honour the minimum wage order of the provincial government, he added.

He also said the Sindh government will certainly take action whenever it receives a complaint that its minimum wage order is not being implemented at any of the organisations in the province.

He added that factory owners had moved the court against the minimum wage order of the provincial government on the pretext that other provinces had not raised the minimum monthly wage of labourers to Rs25,0000.

Ghani told the House that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was genuinely responsible for the issue of inflation in the country. He said Khan’s incompetent government had been sent packing by the Pakistan Peoples Party through the constitutional and lawful means of a non-confidence motion.