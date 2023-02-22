PSX signs MoU with ACCA

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on capacity building and knowledge sharing, a statement said on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, the two entities will be focusing on financial literacy and inclusion, environment, social and governance (ESG), sustainable development goals (SDGs), CPEC verticals, investment management, IPOs and social entrepreneurship.

“Not only PSX and ACCA but all stakeholders, investors, issuers, and startups will benefit from the MoU that cements the ongoing collaboration between PSA and ACCA on various forums,” Farrukh Khan, managing director and CEO of PSX said.

He explained that the MoU lays down guiding principles to benefit the capital markets and market participants to augment cooperation between ACCA and PSX for their own capacity building and that of other stakeholders in terms of financial literacy, inclusion, ESG, CPEC verticals, and investment management, among other areas.

Moreover, he continued, the agreement would enable PSX and ACCA to hold workshops and webinars to disseminate information on PSX’s mandate and scope of activities. “Furthermore, mentorship is also provisioned in the MoU for startups to guide them on their financial activities and enhance their financial capabilities.”

ACCA president, Joseph Owolabi, said, “We’re delighted to formalise our partnership with PSX and the opportunity for positive change it represents for Pakistan’s youth and contributing to the country’s promising future.”

“Mutual commitment to promoting financial inclusion is key to individual empowerment while also driving sustainable, inclusive economic growth,” he added.

Assad Hameed Khan, head of ACCA Pakistan, said the partnership would also serve as an outreach and opportunities platform for young professionals not only to upskill but also to understand their professional role towards developing the capital markets of Pakistan; a key pillar to economic development, enhancing capital formation, and investor participation.

The MoU also enables PSX and ACCA to develop a calendar and organise joint or independent events and activities for their stakeholders' networks.