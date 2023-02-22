TCB-1 project bags CSR awards

KARACHI: The Thar Block-1 Coal Mine and Power Integrated Project, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, has received three awards at the 15th Annual International CSR Summit and Awards, a statement said on Tuesday.

The awards were hosted by the National Forum for Environment and Health.

Speaking on the occasion, Meng Donghai, CEO of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Limited, said the company would continue focusing on its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project has provided more than 18,000 direct employment opportunities for the locals, with a cumulative tax payment of $120 million and CSR expenditure of over US$1.3 million,” he said.

The power project is jointly run by Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Limited (TCB1) and Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL).

The awards were given in community development and services, CSR projects, and government initiatives and distributions categories.

Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning and Development, was the chief guest in the morning session of the summit while Senator Talha Mehmood, Federal Minister Safron, was the chief guest in the evening session.