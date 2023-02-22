Sindh sets Rs450/40kg sugarcane price

KARACHI: Sindh government has announced to set the support price of new crop of sugarcane at Rs450/40-kg, in a move aimed at boosting financial conditions of farmers in the province.

Advisor to CM for Agriculture Manzoor Wassan stated that the decision was taken with a focus on improving the agriculture sector, particularly the sugarcane crop.

The support price of sugarcane was fixed at Rs302/40-kg four months back. The new support price for the next crop indicates a significant increase in the new support price. The decision is expected to benefit the farmers and also promote the sector’s growth.

Wassan added that the government was determined to give greater focus to agriculture and to create opportunities for the growth and prosperity of the farmers.

The summary of the decision will be sent to the Sindh cabinet for approval, after which it will be implemented.

The sugarcane farmers have welcomed the decision saying that the same should be surely implemented, as the provincial government had failed to get its decisions implemented on the sugar mill industry. The sugar mills were also reportedly not implementing the cane crushing season from the day, decided by the government.